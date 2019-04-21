More News:

April 21, 2019

Kate Smith statue removed from Wells Fargo Center

After an investigation into her lyrics on Thursday, the late singer's statue was removed by Sunday morning

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers Statues
Kate Smith Statue South Philadelphia Peetlesnumber1/via Flickr Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Kate Smith statue at the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex.

The statue of late singer Kate Smith that stood outside Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia has been removed.

It's been just a few days since the Flyers put a black tarp over the statue, after an investigation into some of her songs found some lyrics offensive and racist.

LATEST: Flyers cover Kate Smith statue, pull rendition of 'God Bless America'

By Sunday morning, the platform that stood near the Wells Fargo Center had been stripped of the bronze tribute to the singer, who was once regarded as the team's good luck charm every time she sang "God Bless America."

After word got out that the New York Yankees were investigating Smith's earlier lyrics on Thursday — which include offensive references to African Americans — the Flyers followed suit. By Friday, the statue was covered with a black tarp and the organization said it was removing her rendition of "God Bless America" from its library.

Here's the team's statement on the removal of the statue.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers Statues Philadelphia Racism NHL Wells Fargo Center

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid lifts Sixers to victory with heroic Game 4 performance vs. Brooklyn
Joel-Embiid-Simmons_042019_usat

Children's Health

Parents, dental hygiene should begin at the first tooth
Tooth Brushing Toddler 04162019

Development

Sunoco provides notice of intent to restart Marine East 1 pipeline next week
Mariner East Project

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Cornerback
042019DeandreBaker

Television

The Goldberg behind 'The Goldbergs'
Carroll - The Goldbergs

Illness

Celiac sufferers, you may want to steer clear of 'gluten-free' restaurant pizza and pasta
Pizza Pepperoni 04192019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved