Flyers cover Kate Smith statue, pull rendition of 'God Bless America'

The Philadelphia Flyers have followed the lead of the New York Yankees and cut ties with late singer Kate Smith, citing a history of potential racism in her music.

A statue of Smith, whose music career peaked before and during World War II, was covered with a black tarp near the Wells Fargo Center on Friday morning.

Smith sang a rendition of "God Bless America" for the Flyers in 1969 and was invited back several times in subsequent years because of a perception that she brought the team good luck. She even sang the song live before the Flyers won their first Stanley Cup in 1974.