Pennsylvania schools may soon be required to have AEDs under new legislation

Last summer, a teenage boy suffered cardiac arrest playing frisbee with his father and uncle.

Owen Cotty was 16 years old when he passed away on Aug. 6.

In 2019 another teenage boy, Daron Lewis Godbee, suffered from cardiac arrest while at Milton Hershey School in Dauphin County.

In the aftermath of NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, while playing for the Buffalo Bills in January, new legislation wants to ensure that all Pennsylvania schools have the equipment and training to assist during sudden cardiac arrest.

A set of bills introduced by state Sen. Katie Muth who represents parts of Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, would expand access to AEDs in the state's schools and require CPR training for staff members, including athletic coaches and supervisors of after-school activities.

AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, are portable electronic devices that can diagnose cardiac arrest and applies electricity to the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

Bill 512 would require schools in Pennsylvania to have AEDs in a centralized location in the building and require the school districts to create emergency action plans and certified emergency response teams in case of cardiac arrests.

Bill 513 would require that all coaches become certified in using AEDs and certified in applying CPR; faculty members of extracurricular activities must also become certified, as previously mentioned.

"Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time, without symptoms or warning signs, which is why it is imperative our children are surrounded by individuals who are prepared to act and to save a life," Muth said.

Pennsylvania is the only state that does not mandate all its schools to have AEDs. The new legislation would update Pennsylvania law to require schools to report whether they have an AED and where they are located to the Department of Education. Currently, there is no way of knowing if the AEDs in school buildings are in working condition.

Muth put together the bill working with Aidan's Heart Foundation, which was created to provide awareness and education as well as prevention and response to cardiac arrest after seven-year-old Aidan Silva died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2010.

"Working with Aidan's Heart Foundation, we put together a gold standard bill – this is not just recommending; we want to make sure our schools have AEDs, have CPR training, and have an emergency action plan in place to respond to incidents of sudden cardiac arrest," Muth said.

In January, state Sen. Marty Flynn announced the intent to introduce "Damar's Law," requiring Pennsylvania school districts to have AEDs, available whenever they host sporting events. It also would provide AED training for coaches and school staffers.

Each year over 2,000 children die after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Two-thirds of children's deaths from cardiac arrests occurred during exercise or athletic activity, and cardiac arrests cause 75% of all youth athlete-related deaths.