More News:

November 27, 2021

Police ID victim, arrest person of interest in Philly's 500th homicide of 2021

The suspect was arrested on Friday after barricading himself in a West Philly home

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shooting
11 27 2021 Police.png Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police have identified the victim and arrested a person of interest in the city's 500th murder of the year, which tied the all-time record set in 1990. Eloise Harmon, 55, was shot three times in the chest in broad daylight on Wednesday following a domestic dispute. Her estranged husband was taken into custody on Friday.

Philadelphia police have identified the victim and arrested a person of interest in the city's 500th homicide of the year, which tied the all-time record set in 1990.

Eloise Harmon, 55, was shot three times in the chest in broad daylight on Wednesday following a domestic dispute. The shooting happened on Jackson and South 7th streets in South Philadelphia, near Harmon's home.

The victim was seen running down the street on the afternoon of Thanksgiving Eve shouting for bystanders to call 911 before she was shot to death with a handgun.

Police believe Harmon's estranged husband was responsible for the brazen killing. After the shooting, surveillance video caught him casually walking away from the crime scene with the gun still in hand. The weapon has since been recovered.

He was taken into custody on Friday after barricading himself in a home on the 500 block of North Gross Street in West Philadelphia for two hours. The suspect has not yet been identified by police.

A neighbor of Harmon's told CBS3 that the couple broke up roughly two weeks ago.

A friend of Harmon's who also lives nearby told the Inquirer that the victim grew up in the neighborhood and had lived in her home on Jackson Street for about a decade.

She was remembered as an engaged community member and activist who worked to keep her block free of drugs and violence as far back as the nineties.

Harmon's death comes as the city is reeling from what will likely be its most violent year on record.

Just hours before her demise, Mayor Jim Kenney held a press conference to address Philadelphia's record-breaking homicide rate. The mayor urged state lawmakers to allow the city to pass more stringent local gun control laws, which he believes would make a big dent in Philly's homicide rate.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shooting Philadelphia Gun

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 12 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Giants
Miles-Sanders-Boston-Scott_111520_usat

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Retired Pennsylvania police officer killed in bear hunting accident
Gary Hunt Bear Accident

Illness

Alcoholism drug has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, but studies are just getting underway
Disulfiram alcoholism COVID-19

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved