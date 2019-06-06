Pet of the Week: Hero

This week's pet of the week is a young pup with a big name. Please meet Hero.

NAME: Hero



AGE: 9 Months

BREED: Labrador Mix

TEMPERMENT: Fun loving puppy who is still growing and learning. He is energetic, curious, and playful.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: “Do you need a Hero? Are you holding out for a Hero ‘til the end of the night?”

Introducing Hero, a sweet natured young pup who arrived at STAR last week with his brother, Hoagie. You will find it hard not to fall in love with his doting personality and constantly wagging tail. Hero is very social and would benefit greatly from having another dog in the home who could help teach him how to be an upstanding canine citizen. Could he be your Hero, baby? Want him to stand by you forever?

Fill out an application to adopt Hero at streettails.org.

And if you have time this weekend, enjoy yoga and the soft purr of kittens, please consider attending a Street Tails yoga with kitties class this Saturday

For a $20 donation, you can do downward facing dog with a litter of six Street Tails kittens that are being brought in special for the two classes -- one at 12:30 p.m., the other at 1:30 p.m. -- at the Healing Fields Philly studio, 1030 N. 2nd Street, in Philadelphia. You can get more information here.

Source/Street Tails Are you in need of a hero?

