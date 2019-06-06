More Culture:

June 06, 2019

Pet of the Week: Hero

He's here to rescue you.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Hero

Hero is a young pup eager to learn.

This week's pet of the week is a young pup with a big name. Please meet Hero.
Here's what you need to know about the very friendly puppy:

NAME:      Hero

AGE:          9 Months

BREED:     Labrador Mix

TEMPERMENT: Fun loving puppy who is still growing and learning. He is energetic, curious, and playful.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: “Do you need a Hero? Are you holding out for a Hero ‘til the end of the night?”

Introducing Hero, a sweet natured young pup who arrived at STAR last week with his brother, Hoagie. You will find it hard not to fall in love with his doting personality and constantly wagging tail. Hero is very social and would benefit greatly from having another dog in the home who could help teach him how to be an upstanding canine citizen. Could he be your Hero, baby? Want him to stand by you forever?

Fill out an application to adopt Hero at streettails.org

And if you have time this weekend, enjoy yoga and the soft purr of kittens, please consider attending a Street Tails yoga with kitties class this Saturday

For a $20 donation, you can do downward facing dog with a litter of six Street Tails kittens that are being brought in special for the two classes -- one at 12:30 p.m., the other at 1:30 p.m. -- at the Healing Fields Philly studio, 1030 N. 2nd Street, in Philadelphia. You can get more information here

Are you in need of a hero?


In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.


