Pet of the Week: Rhino

Like staying in and binge watching "Black Mirror" or "The Office" on Netflix?

Have we got the dog for you.

Rhino is big, lazy and ready to cuddle up next to you when all you want to do is gorge on nacho chips and fire up the Amazon Prime video account. Here's Rhino:

Source/Street Tails Rhino is big and lovable.

NAME: Rhino



AGE: 3 years old

BREED: American Bulldog Mix

TEMPERAMENT: Loves couch surfing, leaning, and receiving pets to the head. Short bursts of energy are followed by long bouts of laziness. Needs a home without other pets.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Meet Rhino! True to his namesake, Rhino is strong and muscular, however that’s where the similarities end since this big boy loves humans.

Rhino is an approximately three-year old American Bulldog Mix with a playful disposition and puppy dog eyes that will ensure you fall in love at first sight. Rhino knows his basic commands, is potty trained and is an all-around very good boy. He would do best in a home without other pets. Rhino is ready to put his kennel days behind him and find himself a comfortable place to curl up in a loving home. Fill out an application at streettails.org to make this blockhead yours.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.



