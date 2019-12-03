Pets can pose for a professional photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar

Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City will host its annual Santa Paws event on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Dog owners are invited to stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. to get a free professional photo of their pet with Santa in the hotel's lobby.

There will be holiday sweaters for pets to borrow for their photo shoot and all will receive a gift bag of treats from the local pet boutique Doggie Style.

While the event is complimentary, the hotel will be accepting donations to Lulu’s Rescue, which will be on-site with adoptable dogs.

Holiday refreshments for both people and pets will be available, too, courtesy of Square 1682.

Below are photos from last year's event. Scroll through for inspiration. The photos make great Christmas cards and deserve a prime spot on the fridge.

Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar This Very Good Boy was so excited to meet Santa.



Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar There's nothing cuter than babies and puppies – especially together.



Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Your pet can borrow a holiday sweater for its photo shoot.



Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Pet owners can pose for the photo, too.



Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar Dogs big or small are invited to Santa Paws.



Saturday, Dec. 7

1-4 p.m. | Free, but donations encouraged

Kimpton Hotel Palomar

117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-5006

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.