Pets can pose for a professional photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar

December 03, 2019
Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City will host its annual Santa Paws event on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Dog owners are invited to stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. to get a free professional photo of their pet with Santa in the hotel's lobby.
There will be holiday sweaters for pets to borrow for their photo shoot and all will receive a gift bag of treats from the local pet boutique Doggie Style.
While the event is complimentary, the hotel will be accepting donations to Lulu’s Rescue, which will be on-site with adoptable dogs.
Holiday refreshments for both people and pets will be available, too, courtesy of Square 1682.
Below are photos from last year's event. Scroll through for inspiration. The photos make great Christmas cards and deserve a prime spot on the fridge.
Saturday, Dec. 7
1-4 p.m. | Free, but donations encouraged
Kimpton Hotel Palomar
117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-5006
