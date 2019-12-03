More Events:

Pets can pose for a professional photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar

The photos make great Christmas cards

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Pets
Santa Paws at Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Hotel Palomar

Your pup is welcome to pose for a professional photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar on Dec. 7.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City will host its annual Santa Paws event on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Dog owners are invited to stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. to get a free professional photo of their pet with Santa in the hotel's lobby.

There will be holiday sweaters for pets to borrow for their photo shoot and all will receive a gift bag of treats from the local pet boutique Doggie Style. 

While the event is complimentary, the hotel will be accepting donations to Lulu’s Rescue, which will be on-site with adoptable dogs.

Holiday refreshments for both people and pets will be available, too, courtesy of Square 1682.

Below are photos from last year's event. Scroll through for inspiration. The photos make great Christmas cards and deserve a prime spot on the fridge.

Santa Paws at Hotel PalomarCourtesy of/Hotel Palomar

This Very Good Boy was so excited to meet Santa.


Santa Paws at Hotel PalomarCourtesy of/Hotel Palomar

There's nothing cuter than babies and puppies – especially together.


Santa Paws at Hotel PalomarCourtesy of/Hotel Palomar

Your pet can borrow a holiday sweater for its photo shoot.


Santa Paws at Hotel PalomarCourtesy of/Hotel Palomar

Pet owners can pose for the photo, too.


Santa Paws at Hotel PalomarCourtesy of/Hotel Palomar

Dogs big or small are invited to Santa Paws.


Santa Paws

Saturday, Dec. 7
1-4 p.m. | Free, but donations encouraged
Kimpton Hotel Palomar
117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-5006

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

