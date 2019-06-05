Philadelphia Brewing Co. releases Working Cat pale ale

Calling all cat lovers: Philadelphia Brewing Co. is releasing a new pale ale called Working Cat, and it's the purrfect addition to your summer beer collection.

Rescued from the streets in Kensington, Duke Catz has become the brewery's beloved, "working" cat. He does a lot of things – like guard cases of beer, pest control, even playing in the garden, you know, cat things. He even has his own Instagram account @dukethebrewerycat.

“Working Cat is an ode to Duke, our very own working brewery cat who keeps a watchful eye on all that happens in the brewery,” Nancy Barton, co-owner of Philadelphia Brewing Co., said in a press release.

This double dry-hopped pale ale is teeming with citrus notes from grapefruit and orange peels. The citrus brightens the flavor profile to give a light bodied pale ale packed with aroma.



Released just in time for Philly Beer Week, samples of Working Cat will be available Saturday, June 8, at Fishtown's Festivale. The brewery will have a tent set up near Fishtown Tavern.

The pale ale will be available at Philadelphia Brewing Co's Peacock Room and tasting room in Kensington. It can also be found on draft at several bars around the city, including Fishtown Tavern, Garage Fishtown, Interstate Drafthouse, MilkBoy South Street, Cherry Street Tavern, Standard Tap, and others.

Philadelphia Brewing Company and the Peacock Room and Tasting Room is located at 2440 Frankford Ave. in Kensington. The Peacock Room is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.