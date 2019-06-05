More Culture:

June 05, 2019

Philadelphia Brewing Co. releases Working Cat pale ale

The beer honors the brewery's beloved in-house kitty, Duke Catz

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Working Cat pale ale from Philadelphia Brewing Co. Philadelphia Brewing Co./for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Brewing Co. has released its newest beer for Philly Beer Week called the Working Cat pale ale. It was inspired by their in-house cat, Duke Catz.

Calling all cat lovers: Philadelphia Brewing Co. is releasing a new pale ale called Working Cat, and it's the purrfect addition to your summer beer collection. 

Rescued from the streets in Kensington, Duke Catz has become the brewery's beloved, "working" cat. He does a lot of things – like guard cases of beer, pest control, even playing in the garden, you know, cat things. He even has his own Instagram account @dukethebrewerycat

MORE: Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue

“Working Cat is an ode to Duke, our very own working brewery cat who keeps a watchful eye on all that happens in the brewery,” Nancy Barton, co-owner of Philadelphia Brewing Co., said in a press release.

This double dry-hopped pale ale is teeming with citrus notes from grapefruit and orange peels. The citrus brightens the flavor profile to give a light bodied pale ale packed with aroma. 

Released just in time for Philly Beer Week, samples of Working Cat will be available Saturday, June 8, at Fishtown's Festivale. The brewery will have a tent set up near Fishtown Tavern.

The pale ale will be available at Philadelphia Brewing Co's Peacock Room and tasting room in Kensington. It can also be found on draft at several bars around the city, including Fishtown Tavern, Garage Fishtown, Interstate Drafthouse, MilkBoy South Street, Cherry Street Tavern, Standard Tap, and others.

Philadelphia Brewing Company and the Peacock Room and Tasting Room is located at 2440 Frankford Ave. in Kensington. The Peacock Room is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Kennsington Philadelphia Brewing Company Philadelphia Cats

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham says 2019 is a 'double-digit year'
032519BrandonGraham

Investigations

Allentown woman reportedly dies at Dominican Republic hotel, days before couple found dead at same hotel
Dominican Republic hotel allentown woman

Investigations

Former boxing champ Meldrick Taylor charged with Strawberry Mansion assault
Medlrick Taylor charged

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: These Eagles players had the best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game
Wentz-softball-game_060419

Senior Health

Philadelphia is home to six of the worst nursing homes in the U.S.
Worst nursing homes Philadelphia

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved