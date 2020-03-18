Philadelphia Eagles 2020 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update their depth chart (as we see it) every time the Birds make a move this offseason.

Offense 1 2 3 4 QB Carson Wentz Nate Sudfeld Kyle Lauletta RB Miles Sanders Boston Scott Elijah Holyfield WR Alshon Jeffery J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Robert Davis WR DeSean Jackson Shelton Gibson River Cracraft Slot WR Greg Ward Deontay Burnett Marcus Green Marken Michel TE Zach Ertz Josh Perkins TE Dallas Goedert Alex Ellis LT Andre Dillard Jordan Mailata LG Isaac Seumalo Sua Opeta C Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Keegan Render RG Brandon Brooks Matt Pryor RT Lane Johnson





Defense 1 2 3 4 DE Brandon Graham Genard Avery Shareef Miller Daeshon Hall DT Fletcher Cox Malik Jackson Bruce Hector DT Javon Hargrave Hassan Ridgeway Anthony Rush Albert Huggins DE Derek Barnett Josh Sweat Joe Ostman OLB Nate Gerry MLB T.J. Edwards OLB Duke Riley Alex Singleton CB Sidney Jones Trevor Williams S Jalen Mills Rudy Ford S Rodney McLeod Marcus Epps CB Rasul Douglas Tremon Smith Slot CB Avonte Maddox Cre'Von LeBlanc





Special teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott P Cameron Johnston LS Rick Lovato KR Boston Scott Tremon Smith PR Greg Ward Tremon Smith

