March 18, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
022020DougPedersonHowieRoseman Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Doug and Howie

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update their depth chart (as we see it) every time the Birds make a move this offseason.

Offense 
 QBCarson Wentz Nate Sudfeld Kyle Lauletta  
 RBMiles Sanders Boston Scott Elijah Holyfield  
 WRAlshon Jeffery J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Robert Davis  
 WRDeSean Jackson Shelton Gibson River Cracraft  
 Slot WRGreg Ward Deontay Burnett Marcus Green Marken Michel 
 TEZach Ertz Josh Perkins   
 TEDallas Goedert Alex Ellis   
 LTAndre Dillard Jordan Mailata   
 LGIsaac Seumalo Sua Opeta   
 CJason Kelce Nate Herbig Keegan Render  
 RGBrandon Brooks Matt Pryor   
 RTLane Johnson    


Defense 
 DEBrandon Graham Genard Avery Shareef Miller Daeshon Hall 
 DTFletcher Cox Malik Jackson Bruce Hector  
 DTJavon Hargrave Hassan Ridgeway Anthony Rush Albert Huggins 
 DEDerek Barnett Josh Sweat Joe Ostman  
 OLBNate Gerry    
 MLBT.J. Edwards    
 OLBDuke Riley Alex Singleton   
 CBSidney Jones Trevor Williams   
 SJalen Mills Rudy Ford   
 SRodney McLeod Marcus Epps   
 CBRasul Douglas Tremon Smith   
 Slot CBAvonte Maddox Cre'Von LeBlanc   


Special teams 
Jake Elliott  
 Cameron Johnston 
LS  Rick Lovato 
KR  Boston ScottTremon Smith 
PR  Greg WardTremon Smith 

Jimmy Kempski
