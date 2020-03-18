Philadelphia Eagles 2020 depth chart

March 18, 2020
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update their depth chart (as we see it) every time the Birds make a move this offseason.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nate Sudfeld
|Kyle Lauletta
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Boston Scott
|Elijah Holyfield
|WR
|Alshon Jeffery
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|Robert Davis
|WR
|DeSean Jackson
|Shelton Gibson
|River Cracraft
|Slot WR
|Greg Ward
|Deontay Burnett
|Marcus Green
|Marken Michel
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Josh Perkins
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Alex Ellis
|LT
|Andre Dillard
|Jordan Mailata
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Sua Opeta
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Keegan Render
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Matt Pryor
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|DE
|Brandon Graham
|Genard Avery
|Shareef Miller
|Daeshon Hall
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Malik Jackson
|Bruce Hector
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|Hassan Ridgeway
|Anthony Rush
|Albert Huggins
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Josh Sweat
|Joe Ostman
|OLB
|Nate Gerry
|MLB
|T.J. Edwards
|OLB
|Duke Riley
|Alex Singleton
|CB
|Sidney Jones
|Trevor Williams
|S
|Jalen Mills
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Marcus Epps
|CB
|Rasul Douglas
|Tremon Smith
|Slot CB
|Avonte Maddox
|Cre'Von LeBlanc
|Special teams
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|KR
|Boston Scott
|Tremon Smith
|PR
|Greg Ward
|Tremon Smith
