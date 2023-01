The Philadelphia Eagles finished in first place in the NFC East in 2022, and as a result, they will have a first-place schedule in 2023. Their 2023 opponents are now fully known. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.

Eagles 2023 home games

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)

Eagles 2023 away games

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South) Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader