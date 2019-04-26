Eagles' Alshon Jeffery hiding autographed jerseys around Philly during NFL draft

April 26, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is celebrating the NFL draft by spreading the love to young fans in the city.
Ahead of Thursday night's first round, Jefferey announced on Twitter that he'll be giving away nine autographed kids jerseys on Friday and Saturday. The jerseys will be hidden in locations around Philadelphia and Jeffery will be posting clues on Twitter.
It’s Draft Day! Just for this occasion I’ll be hiding 9 autographed kids jerseys around the city of Phildelphia between with clues of the locations between today and Saturday. #AJefferyJerseyHunt #DraftWeek #FlyEaglesFly— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 25, 2019
If you're willing to keep your eye on Jeffery's Twitter account, you might be able to snag a jersey for your kid or at least have an adventure searching for one.
As of Friday morning, at least one of the jerseys had been claimed at Rittenhouse Square.
Here are the clues Philly! First stop is Rittenhouse House Park. Good luck finding the two jerseys in the park! #AJefferyJerseyHunt pic.twitter.com/bp7TWJdc6W— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 25, 2019
#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/t5eMgFO3ah— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) April 26, 2019
The person who found that jersey said it was placed under a rock, if that offers any insight into where Jeffery is placing the jerseys once the clues help identify the general location.
This isn't the first time Jeffery has gone out of his way to interact with the kids of Philadelphia.
In January, after the Eagles lost to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs, Jeffery visited the classroom of a second grader in West Chester who wrote him an encouraging letter to move past his rough break in the fourth quarter.
Be on the lookout for Jeffery's clues on Friday and Saturday.