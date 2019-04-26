More Sports:

April 26, 2019

Eagles' Alshon Jeffery hiding autographed jerseys around Philly during NFL draft

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Jerseys
123018AlshonJeffery Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Alshon Jeffery is going to play on Sunday. There's no reason to think he wouldn't. Thanks for clicking. Got eem.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is celebrating the NFL draft by spreading the love to young fans in the city.

Ahead of Thursday night's first round, Jefferey announced on Twitter that he'll be giving away nine autographed kids jerseys on Friday and Saturday. The jerseys will be hidden in locations around Philadelphia and Jeffery will be posting clues on Twitter.

If you're willing to keep your eye on Jeffery's Twitter account, you might be able to snag a jersey for your kid or at least have an adventure searching for one. 

RELATED: 20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 draft

As of Friday morning, at least one of the jerseys had been claimed at Rittenhouse Square. 


The person who found that jersey said it was placed under a rock, if that offers any insight into where Jeffery is placing the jerseys once the clues help identify the general location. 

This isn't the first time Jeffery has gone out of his way to interact with the kids of Philadelphia. 

In January, after the Eagles lost to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs, Jeffery visited the classroom of a second grader in West Chester who wrote him an encouraging letter to move past his rough break in the fourth quarter. 

Be on the lookout for Jeffery's clues on Friday and Saturday. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Jerseys Philadelphia Alshon Jeffery NFL Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft
030319AJBrown

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers vs. Raptors preview: Joel Embiid has to solve the Marc Gasol problem
042519-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved