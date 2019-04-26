Eagles' Alshon Jeffery hiding autographed jerseys around Philly during NFL draft

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is celebrating the NFL draft by spreading the love to young fans in the city.

Ahead of Thursday night's first round, Jefferey announced on Twitter that he'll be giving away nine autographed kids jerseys on Friday and Saturday. The jerseys will be hidden in locations around Philadelphia and Jeffery will be posting clues on Twitter.

If you're willing to keep your eye on Jeffery's Twitter account, you might be able to snag a jersey for your kid or at least have an adventure searching for one.