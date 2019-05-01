Philadelphia Eagles select team's first-ever male cheerleader

May 01, 2019
Kyle Tanguay has become the first-ever male dancer to join the Philadelphia Eagles as a cheerleader.
Tanguay, a junior dance major at the University of the Arts, is only the fourth man to ever cheer with an NFL team. He'll join the team for the 2019 season at Lincoln Financial Field.
A HUGE congrats to rising senior Kyle Tanguay (Dance '20) for becoming the Eagles' first male cheerleader!
Auditions for the squad ended on Tuesday. You can watch the audition finals below. Tanguay is announced at the 58:57 mark.
