More News:

May 01, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles select team's first-ever male cheerleader

Kyle Tanguay is a junior dance major at the University of the Arts and will be the fourth man to cheer with an NFL team

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Cheerleaders Philadelphia Eagles
0501_Eagles Cheerleaders James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader performs during the second half against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct 23, 2017. The 2019 squad auditioned for next season this week, and the team's first-ever male cheerleader, Kyle Tanguay, was selected.

Kyle Tanguay has become the first-ever male dancer to join the Philadelphia Eagles as a cheerleader. 

Tanguay, a junior dance major at the University of the Arts, is only the fourth man to ever cheer with an NFL team. He'll join the team for the 2019 season at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Auditions for the squad ended on Tuesday. You can watch the audition finals below. Tanguay is announced at the 58:57 mark. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

