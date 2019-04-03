Former Eagle Nnamdi Asomugha hosting talk with Clintons at The Met Philadelphia

Bill and Hillary Clinton are coming to The Met Philadelphia this month to have a conversation with ... Nnamdi Asomugha?

The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback was a splashy, $60-million free-agent signing in 2011, the figurehead of the "Dream Team." He lasted just two dismal seasons in midnight green before getting cut by Chip Kelly. Once an imposing shutdown corner, that reputation Asomugha earned with the Oakland Raiders went down the drain in Philly.

There's probably a case to be made that Philadelphia was too hard on the guy. The 2011 "Dream Team" defense finished eighth overall in the NFL and the team went 8-8. Was it really that terrible that he preferred to eat lunch alone in his car?