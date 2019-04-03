Former Eagle Nnamdi Asomugha hosting talk with Clintons at The Met Philadelphia

April 03, 2019
Bill and Hillary Clinton are coming to The Met Philadelphia this month to have a conversation with ... Nnamdi Asomugha?
The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback was a splashy, $60-million free-agent signing in 2011, the figurehead of the "Dream Team." He lasted just two dismal seasons in midnight green before getting cut by Chip Kelly. Once an imposing shutdown corner, that reputation Asomugha earned with the Oakland Raiders went down the drain in Philly.
There's probably a case to be made that Philadelphia was too hard on the guy. The 2011 "Dream Team" defense finished eighth overall in the NFL and the team went 8-8. Was it really that terrible that he preferred to eat lunch alone in his car?
Off the field, Asomugha has always been lauded as a philanthropist and budding actor, starring in "Crown Heights" and executive producing Netflix's "Beasts of No Nation." And the Asomugha Foundation supports widows, orphans and high school students seeking to tour colleges as they make decisions about higher education.
On April 13, Asomugha will host the Clintons as part of a broader U.S. tour featuring conversations with the former president and former secretary of state joined by a rotating guest list, including Ben Stiller, Paul Begala, Star Jones and Jordan Klepper.
.@HillaryClinton and I are hitting the road with some friends and we hope to see you! Click here for more info: https://t.co/5z8pbzxnNm pic.twitter.com/RHuR1WWOVT— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 3, 2019
The tour is described as follows:
Experience a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history. From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.
Asomugha once teamed up with Bill Clinton, Matthew McConaughey and Marie Tillman at the 2009 Meeting of Clinton Global Initiative University, a youth program focused on global service in the areas of education, poverty and global health.
Tickets for the Saturday night event at The Met range from about $50 at the low end to nearly $750 towards the stage.
It's been a while since Asomugha cycled into Philadelphia's consciousness, but this conversation might offer him a shot at redemption.