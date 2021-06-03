More News:

June 03, 2021

13 Philadelphia area companies make 2021 Fortune 500

Comcast, Campbell Soup, Toll Brothers all appear on the prestigious list

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Fortune 500
Comcast Fortune 500 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp moved up two spots to No. 26 on the 2021 Fortune 500.

Fortune 500 companies generated a whopping $13.8 trillion in revenue in 2020, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the U.S. economy. In an unusual year punctuated by the destabilizing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some industries fared better than others, but the Philadelphia area was again well-represented in Fortune's 2021 rankings.

Now in its 67th year, the Fortune 500 ranks publicly traded U.S. companies based on annual revenue in their respective fiscal years.

MORE NEWS: Four Philly-area companies ranked among Fortune's top 100 places to work in 2021

The 2021 list features 13 companies from the greater Philadelphia area, most of which saw their rankings increase from the previous edition of the Fortune 500.

 CompanyLocation  RevenueRevenue % Change Rank Change 
No. 8: AmerisourceBergen  Conshohocken $189.9 billion 5.7%+2 
No. 26: Comcast Corp Philadelphia  $103.6 billion -4.9%+2 
 No. 144: DuPont Wilmington$l20.4 billion
-5.2% +8 
No. 172: Lincoln National Corp
Radnor $17.4 billion +1%+16 
 No. 214: Corteva Wilmington14.2 billion
 +2.7%+20 
 No. 235: AramarkPhiladelphia 
 $12.8 billion -20.8% -35
 No. 269: Crown Holdings Philadelphia $11.6 billion-1%  +3 
No. 270: Universal Health Services King of Prussia $11.6 billion
+1.6% +11 
 No. 335: Campbell Soup Company Camden$9.1 billion
 -8.7% -13
No. 411: Toll Brothers
Fort Washington $7.1 billion
 -2%+15
 No. 436: UGI CorpKing of Prussia  $6.5 billion -10.4%-13 
No. 438: Avantor Radnor $6.39 billion
 +5.8%+46 
No. 471: Burlington Stores
 Burlington $5.8 billion -20.9%-47 
Nearly one-fifth of the companies on the 2021 Fortune 500 are headed by new CEOs, and a record 41 women are represented among the CEOs leading the companies on the prestigious list. That includes two Black women — Roz Brewer of Walgreens Boots Alliance (No. 16) and Thasunda Brown Duckett of TIAA (No. 79). This year also marked the highest rank for a company led by a woman CEO, Karen Lynch of CVS Health at No. 4. 

Chipotle (No. 464), Nasdaq (No. 480) and Equinix (No. 461) were among the companies making their first appearance on the Fortune 500. 

Below are the top 10 companies on the 2021 Fortune 500

  1. Walmart
  2. Amazon
  3. Apple 
  4. CVS Health
  5. UnitedHealth Group
  6. Berkshire Hathaway
  7. McKesson
  8. AmerisourceBergen
  9. Alphabet
  10. ExxonMobil
Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Fortune 500 Phiiadelphia Economy United States Comcast

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What we learned from the Sixers' first round victory over the Wizards
tyrese-maxey_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
060321JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Try these cheese boards to celebrate National Cheese Day in Philly
cheese boards in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved