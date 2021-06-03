13 Philadelphia area companies make 2021 Fortune 500

Fortune 500 companies generated a whopping $13.8 trillion in revenue in 2020, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the U.S. economy. In an unusual year punctuated by the destabilizing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some industries fared better than others, but the Philadelphia area was again well-represented in Fortune's 2021 rankings.

Now in its 67th year, the Fortune 500 ranks publicly traded U.S. companies based on annual revenue in their respective fiscal years.