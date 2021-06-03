13 Philadelphia area companies make 2021 Fortune 500

June 03, 2021
Fortune 500 companies generated a whopping $13.8 trillion in revenue in 2020, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the U.S. economy. In an unusual year punctuated by the destabilizing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some industries fared better than others, but the Philadelphia area was again well-represented in Fortune's 2021 rankings.
Now in its 67th year, the Fortune 500 ranks publicly traded U.S. companies based on annual revenue in their respective fiscal years.
The 2021 list features 13 companies from the greater Philadelphia area, most of which saw their rankings increase from the previous edition of the Fortune 500.
|Company
|Location
|Revenue
|Revenue % Change
|Rank Change
|No. 8: AmerisourceBergen
|Conshohocken
|$189.9 billion
|5.7%
|+2
|No. 26: Comcast Corp
|Philadelphia
|$103.6 billion
|-4.9%
|+2
|No. 144: DuPont
|Wilmington
|$l20.4 billion
|-5.2%
|+8
|No. 172: Lincoln National Corp
|Radnor
|$17.4 billion
|+1%
|+16
|No. 214: Corteva
|Wilmington
|14.2 billion
|+2.7%
|+20
|No. 235: Aramark
|Philadelphia
|$12.8 billion
|-20.8%
|-35
|No. 269: Crown Holdings
|Philadelphia
|$11.6 billion
|-1%
|+3
|No. 270: Universal Health Services
|King of Prussia
|$11.6 billion
|+1.6%
|+11
|No. 335: Campbell Soup Company
|Camden
|$9.1 billion
|-8.7%
|-13
|No. 411: Toll Brothers
|Fort Washington
|$7.1 billion
|-2%
|+15
|No. 436: UGI Corp
|King of Prussia
|$6.5 billion
|-10.4%
|-13
|No. 438: Avantor
|Radnor
|$6.39 billion
|+5.8%
|+46
|No. 471: Burlington Stores
|Burlington
|$5.8 billion
|-20.9%
|-47