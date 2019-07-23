Philadelphia man drowns trying to save child at Carbon County lake

A Philadelphia man died last weekend after he attempted to rescue a child who was out rafting on a lake in Carbon County, authorities said.

The incident occurred Sunday in the vicinity of Beltzville Lake in Lehighton, where the child was on a raft in a "no swimming" area, according to the Associated Press.

The man who drowned, identified as 29-year-old Xin Huang, went into the water to retrieve the child around 2 p.m. Witnesses said Huang began to struggle and went underwater.