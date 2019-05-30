Attend Philadelphia Soul game Saturday to support Cooper University Health Care

May 30, 2019
On Saturday, June 1, the Philadelphia Soul will play the Columbus Destroyers at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.
Attend the exciting arena football game and support Cooper University Health Care.
Sal Paolantonio, ESPN correspondent and Cooper Foundation Board Member, has selected Cooper as the recipient of 40 percent of the ticket proceeds purchased through this link. Use the code SALPAL when purchasing.
Tickets start at $15.
Dr. Michael Goodman, Chairman and Chief, Department of Pediatrics, will attend the game and accept the donation check on behalf of the hospital.
