May 30, 2019

Attend Philadelphia Soul game Saturday to support Cooper University Health Care

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales for the arena football game will be donated

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

On Saturday, June 1, the Philadelphia Soul will play the Columbus Destroyers at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.

Attend the exciting arena football game and support Cooper University Health Care

Sal Paolantonio, ESPN correspondent and Cooper Foundation Board Member, has selected Cooper as the recipient of 40 percent of the ticket proceeds purchased through this link. Use the code SALPAL when purchasing.

Tickets start at $15.

Dr. Michael Goodman, Chairman and Chief, Department of Pediatrics, will attend the game and accept the donation check on behalf of the hospital.

Philadelphia Soul vs. Columbus Destroyers

Saturday, June 1
7 p.m. | Tickets start at $15
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
