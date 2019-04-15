More News:

April 15, 2019

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Storms
storm clouds philly Staff/PhillyVoice

Storm clouds form over Center City Philadelphia.

Overnight storms that swept through the Philadelphia region gave residents across the Delaware Valley a shock in the middle of the night.

Around 20 minutes past 3 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that covered a parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, south Jersey and northeast Delaware.

While the storm caused damage and left several thousand PECO customers without power on Monday morning, the danger never progressed beyond lightning, wind and hail. There were definitely some pretty ominous cloud formations and lashing rains, though. 


Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches aren't uncommon around this time of year, but tornado warnings in the middle of the night aren't typical. People in the area went into a bit of a tongue-in-cheek panic. 










Monday's forecast is expected to bring strong winds through the area, with possible gusts as high as 44 mph. That's a lot more manageable than, say, 100 mph. Let's hope everyone gets a better night of sleep. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Storms Philadelphia Tornadoes Social Media Tornado

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Sixers

The Sixers won't beat Brooklyn in a series if Ben Simmons doesn't show up
041319-BenSimmons-USAToday

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver
040819MarquiseBrown

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved