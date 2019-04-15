Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare

Overnight storms that swept through the Philadelphia region gave residents across the Delaware Valley a shock in the middle of the night.

Around 20 minutes past 3 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that covered a parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, south Jersey and northeast Delaware.

While the storm caused damage and left several thousand PECO customers without power on Monday morning, the danger never progressed beyond lightning, wind and hail. There were definitely some pretty ominous cloud formations and lashing rains, though.





Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches aren't uncommon around this time of year, but tornado warnings in the middle of the night aren't typical. People in the area went into a bit of a tongue-in-cheek panic.





































Monday's forecast is expected to bring strong winds through the area, with possible gusts as high as 44 mph. That's a lot more manageable than, say, 100 mph. Let's hope everyone gets a better night of sleep.



