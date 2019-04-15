Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare

April 15, 2019
Overnight storms that swept through the Philadelphia region gave residents across the Delaware Valley a shock in the middle of the night.
Around 20 minutes past 3 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that covered a parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, south Jersey and northeast Delaware.
Tornado Warning including Philadelphia PA, Camden NJ, Chester PA until 3:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/oKPEpPRUfe— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 15, 2019
While the storm caused damage and left several thousand PECO customers without power on Monday morning, the danger never progressed beyond lightning, wind and hail. There were definitely some pretty ominous cloud formations and lashing rains, though.
A wall of rain over Center City Philadelphia is illuminated by lightning early Monday 4.15.19 pic.twitter.com/5ku0GLRlXR— Joe Kaczmarek (@joekaczmarek) April 15, 2019
WOW. Out of nowhere, a crazy downpour and heavy, heavy winds just passed through center city Philadelphia. @NBCPhiladelphia Tornado warning underway, take cover @BillHenleyUSA pic.twitter.com/jjtPt8ctfX— Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) April 15, 2019
Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches aren't uncommon around this time of year, but tornado warnings in the middle of the night aren't typical. People in the area went into a bit of a tongue-in-cheek panic.
woken up by a tornado warning alert at 3:21 am in philadelphia pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/6jS4eafNV7— Dan (via Internet) (@sharpalright) April 15, 2019
Casually lying down in my dry bath tub googling “Tornado warning philadelphia today” pic.twitter.com/eD2QJpzFyG— China Byrns (@chinabyrns) April 15, 2019
Philadelphia Tornado warning Twitter might be my favorite Twitter pic.twitter.com/NWIx9Wegji— Chris Williams (@chrisjwill84) April 15, 2019
lets raise everybody in philadelphia’s pulse and adrenaline at 3:30 for a tornado warning— jess (@jscacmrn) April 15, 2019
Philadelphia Tornado warning Twitter has been my only source of comfort for the past 25 minutes. My dumb ass just needed giant windows and tons of natural light in my apartment, right?— jessterfield king (@JessToBrazil) April 15, 2019
*Wakes up to phone emergency tornado warning alert goes off*— Patrick Power Jr. (@PatrickPowerJr) April 15, 2019
*Remembers I'm in Philadelphia*
*Goes right back to bed*
"The couple met through their tweets about a tornado warning in Philadelphia at 3:30AM on April 15, 2019...."— Ian Petrie (@icpetrie) April 15, 2019
why did a tornado warning happen. I specifically live in Philadelphia because we aren’t supposed to have natural disasters.— Little Arson Annie (@christalmeth1) April 15, 2019
I must be the only person in Philadelphia who did NOT get a tornado warning - I slept great!— Brett Mandel (@brettmandel) April 15, 2019
Just got woken up by a tornado warning at 3am.— Danielle Caprighetti (@daniellecap97) April 15, 2019
I did not move to Philadelphia from Indiana to deal with this nonsense.
i love waking up to a startling alarm at 3:26am about a tornado warning in PHILADELPHIA ... 🤔 (also i’m scared should i wake up my bf yes or yes?)— alex cortes ✌️ (@drummergirlx3) April 15, 2019
Context: there's a tornado warning, peyton and i are in lowry basement, i'm highkey freaking out— Rhiannon (@dancerrhi7) April 14, 2019
P: "What would calm you down? Here, I'll tell you the story of Jesus Christ."
Me: "Okay, Peyton"
P: "In West Philadelphia, born and raised..."
This is what I google at 3:45am after receiving a tornado warning on my phone. #TornadoWarning #philadelphia #southphilly #thereisnoplacelikehome pic.twitter.com/vPzhDNT7Y7— Kristin Finger (@krisandcats) April 15, 2019
Monday's forecast is expected to bring strong winds through the area, with possible gusts as high as 44 mph. That's a lot more manageable than, say, 100 mph. Let's hope everyone gets a better night of sleep.
Turns out Philadelphia Tornado Twitter is lit let's absolutely never do this again back to bed for a nap gn— Chris Olley (@chrisoIIey) April 15, 2019