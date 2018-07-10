More Events:

July 10, 2018

Philadelphia Zoo launching happy hour series 'Wild Nights'

Explore the zoo, learn about animals and drink themed cocktails

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Happy Hour
Carroll - The Philadelphia Zoo Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Zoo.

The Philadelphia Zoo is launching a new happy hour series for adults. 

On "Wild Nights," the 21-plus crowd is invited to grab a drink, explore the zoo, meet animals and play games from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each happy hour will have a different theme, so expect something different each time you go.

Tickets are $18 ($15 for zoo members), and parking is included. Beer, cocktails and light bites will be available for purchase.

RELATED: Sprawling, eco-friendly dining hall being built at Philadelphia Zoo | Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard | Enjoy a three-course meal for $15, $25 or $35 during University City Dining Days

Wild Nights: A Night in the Tropics

At the first-ever Wild Night, learn about rainforest habitats, encounter animals from tropic regions and talk to zoo staff about their work to save endangered species. 

There will also be a Polynesian dance performance.

Tuesday, July 17
6-9 p.m. | $15-$18 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Wild Nights: Lovin' On the Wild Side

At the next Wild Night, love is in the air. Zoo staff will share information on the courtship, mating and parenting of animals from around the world.

To drink, there will be special aphrodisiac cocktails to fit with the theme.

Tuesday, July 31
6-9 p.m. | $15-$18 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Happy Hour Philadelphia Beers Philadelphia Zoo

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.