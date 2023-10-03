Phillies drop playoff hype video that will have you ready to run through a wall

October 03, 2023
Red October returns to South Philadelphia on Tuesday night as the Phillies host the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National Wild Card Series. To prepare fans for a playoff push back to the World Series, the team has dropped a new postseason hype video:
If you don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October.#RedOctober pic.twitter.com/PQN8rzrWJ4— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 3, 2023
That's 🔥.
Bryce Harper is ready for a parade.
Kyle Schwarber is ready to crush homers.
40,000-plus screaming fans are ready to squish the Fish.
The best line of the whole video comes from party boy extraordinaire, Spotify playlist DJ and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs:
I said this to someone before. If they don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October... and if you don't get it, then get the f**k out of Philly
Four hours of hell begins at 8:08 p.m.
