October 03, 2023

Phillies drop playoff hype video that will have you ready to run through a wall

The Phillies' 2023 playoff hype video is here. Red October starts now.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Home-Run-NLCS-Padres Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

"HARPER... THE SWING OF HIS LIFE."

Red October returns to South Philadelphia on Tuesday night as the Phillies host the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National Wild Card Series. To prepare fans for a playoff push back to the World Series, the team has dropped a new postseason hype video:

That's 🔥.

Bryce Harper is ready for a parade.

Kyle Schwarber is ready to crush homers.

40,000-plus screaming fans are ready to squish the Fish.

The best line of the whole video comes from party boy extraordinaire, Spotify playlist DJ and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs:

I said this to someone before. If they don't understand Philadelphia, come here in October... and if you don't get it, then get the f**k out of Philly

Four hours of hell begins at 8:08 p.m.

