Braves shortstop makes fun of Bryce Harper for recording final out in NLDS Game 2

Things may have just gotten personal for Bryce Harper.

Harper, who is hitting .500 with a 1.667 OPS through two NLDS games, made the final out in Game 2. With the Phillies trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Nick Castellanos hit a deep shot, but Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II made an incredible play to catch it. Harper was on first base and had already rounded second by that point. Harris got the throw in and Harper was doubled up at first. A 4-0 Phillies lead evaporated that quickly and things fell apart.

The Braves were understandably feeling themselves in the locker room after that comeback victory. According to FOX Sports' Jake Mintz, Atlanta shortstop Brandon Arcia was having fun at Harper's expense in there. Here's an excerpt from Mintz's story:

Harris' outrageous snag and Harper's consequent blunder was the talk of Atlanta's locker room after the game. Kevin Pillar's young son, sporting a custom "Money Mike" headband, waddled over to his favorite center fielder for a fist bump. Third-string catcher Chadwick Tromp strutted by Harris' locker offering a congratulatory "Mike is him!" All while Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing "ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper," repeatedly as reporters circled the room. [FOX Sports]

That's sure not to sit well with Phillies fans. Citizens Bank Park has made for an unparalleled postseason atmosphere over the last two years. The national media is actually praising Philly fans instead of doing their usual dumb "snowball" talk. I'm sure fans will be letting Arcia know how they fell all night long when Game 3 begins on Wednesday at 5:07 p.m.

Harper has been endlessly clutch for the Phillies during these playoff runs. There may extra motivation for the reigning NLCS MVP to get the Fightins a 2-1 NLDS lead now after Arcia's comments.

