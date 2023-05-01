Bryce Harper could return to Phillies' lineup on Tuesday

The Phillies begin a three-game set with the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday night, but the most important element out of this West Coast trip will be happening outside of Chavez Ravine.

Bryce Harper continues his improbably quick rehabilitation from offseason Tommy John surgery with an appointment with L.A. surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. If that goes well and Harper is cleared to play, he could return to the Phillies' lineup on Tuesday night.

As a reminder: Harper got Tommy John surgery on his torn UCL on Nov. 23. What a wild turnaround.

In a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seideman on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson spoke about Harper's injury status, stating that he'd be disappointed if he's not cleared to join the Phils as a designated hitter after Monday's surgery follow-up appointment. Thomson is doubtful he'd be good to go Monday night even if he's clearly, as Tuesday looks to be a more likely return date.



Harper has been hitting during batting practice ahead of Phillies games and has already said that he will be skipping any minor league rehab stints. The reigning NLCS MVP is waiting to rip homers once again in red pinstripes.

If Harper debuts in L.A. this week, I imagine that Friday night's home game against the Red Sox will be a rocking crowd even with the Sixers hosting a playoff game across Pattison Avenue.

For a refresher on how dominant Harper can be at the plate, here's a highlight video of his 2022 postseason heroics:

