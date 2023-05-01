More Sports:

May 01, 2023

Bryce Harper could return to Phillies' lineup on Tuesday

Rapidly recovering from offseason Tommy John surgery, Phillies' NLCS MVP Bryce Harper could return to the team's lineup on Tuesday night against the Dodgers.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-Brewers-June-2022 Michael McLoone/USA Today Sports

Phillies star Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Phillies begin a three-game set with the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday night, but the most important element out of this West Coast trip will be happening outside of Chavez Ravine.

Bryce Harper continues his improbably quick rehabilitation from offseason Tommy John surgery with an appointment with L.A. surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. If that goes well and Harper is cleared to play, he could return to the Phillies' lineup on Tuesday night.

As a reminder: Harper got Tommy John surgery on his torn UCL on Nov. 23. What a wild turnaround. 

In a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seideman on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson spoke about Harper's injury status, stating that he'd be disappointed if he's not cleared to join the Phils as a designated hitter after Monday's surgery follow-up appointment. Thomson is doubtful he'd be good to go Monday night even if he's clearly, as Tuesday looks to be a more likely return date. 

Harper has been hitting during batting practice ahead of Phillies games and has already said that he will be skipping any minor league rehab stints. The reigning NLCS MVP is waiting to rip homers once again in red pinstripes.

If Harper debuts in L.A. this week, I imagine that Friday night's home game against the Red Sox will be a rocking crowd even with the Sixers hosting a playoff game across Pattison Avenue. 

For a refresher on how dominant Harper can be at the plate, here's a highlight video of his 2022 postseason heroics:


Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Education

Rutgers' faculty union leaders reach tentative agreement with university, put deal before members for ratification
Rutgers Union

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Adult Health

As U.S. life expectancy falls, experts cite the health impacts of incarceration
Life Expectancy Mass Incarceration

Phillies

Bryce Harper could return to Phillies' lineup on Tuesday
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-Brewers-June-2022

History

Museum of the American Revolution launches interactive multimedia timeline with historical objects, documents
museum of the american revolution timeline

Festivals

Local artists will pay tribute to Jerry Blavat at this year's Italian Market Festival
Italian Market Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved