'Hittin' Season' is helping Charlie Manuel rehab from his stroke

Charlie Manuel is rehabbing from his stroke the only way he knows how: It's Hittin' Season.

The Phillies' former World Series-winning manager suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure at a Florida hospital back on September 16, but was attended to immediately by doctors and has since made remarkable progress back from it as updated both by the Phillies and Manuel's own Twitter/X account – the latter of which, of course, is marked by his signature brand of humor.

Obviously, he would love to be in Philly right now for the club's postseason run – which just moved on to the NLDS after the Phils put away the Marlins in the Wild Card round Wednesday night – but he's watching from afar.

And taking swings in the meantime.

