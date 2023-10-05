More Sports:

October 05, 2023

'Hittin' Season' is helping Charlie Manuel rehab from his stroke

Phillies legend Charlie Manuel posted a video of himself taking BP during the rehab from his recent stroke.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies-Alumni-Weekend-MLB-2022.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel on the field at Citizens Bank Park last summer during the club's alumni weekend.

Charlie Manuel is rehabbing from his stroke the only way he knows how: It's Hittin' Season.

The Phillies' former World Series-winning manager suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure at a Florida hospital back on September 16, but was attended to immediately by doctors and has since made remarkable progress back from it as updated both by the Phillies and Manuel's own Twitter/X account – the latter of which, of course, is marked by his signature brand of humor. 

Obviously, he would love to be in Philly right now for the club's postseason run – which just moved on to the NLDS after the Phils put away the Marlins in the Wild Card round Wednesday night – but he's watching from afar.

And taking swings in the meantime.

