'Hittin' Season' is helping Charlie Manuel rehab from his stroke

October 05, 2023
Charlie Manuel is rehabbing from his stroke the only way he knows how: It's Hittin' Season.
Balance and rhythm pic.twitter.com/AqslN4QgNY— Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) October 5, 2023
Rather be fishing pic.twitter.com/CihgvLPlUe— Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) September 28, 2023
Obviously, he would love to be in Philly right now for the club's postseason run – which just moved on to the NLDS after the Phils put away the Marlins in the Wild Card round Wednesday night – but he's watching from afar.
Not where I hoped to be but I’m with our fans, our team, our city in my heart❤️LFG. pic.twitter.com/y7b2eKsFRQ— Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) October 4, 2023
And taking swings in the meantime.
I took bp for rehab today. You— Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) October 4, 2023
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports