Former Phillie and MLB broadcaster Tim McCarver, 81, passes away

Tim McCarver, who spent nine seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as a catcher across two different stints with the organization, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81.

The cause of death was heart failure, per Major League Baseball.

McCarver played 628 games in a Phillies uniform from 1970 to 1972 and then again from 1975 to 1980. He hit .272 during his time with the franchise while commanding the team's pitchers behind the plate, most notably, Hall of Famer Steve Carlton.

Before his Phillies days, McCarver was a two-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the World Series in 1964 and 1967.

McCarver went on to a long broadcasting career after he hung up his spikes. He was a Ford C. Frick Award recipient from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012, which is awarded annually to a broadcaster who makes "major contributions to baseball."

Beyond his time in uniform for the team, Phillies fans of a younger generation may remember McCarver best for his time as a national color commentator for FOX Sports during the Phillies' consistent playoff runs from 2007 to 2011, paired with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement on McCarver's passing:

As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed. Tim’s approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals.

All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim’s impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime. I extend my deepest condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him.

Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton released a statement as well:

The Phillies are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim McCarver and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and colleagues. Tim joined the Phillies at the height of his career and returned for his final six seasons as a veteran leader, helping the club to three straight NLCS appearances and, ultimately, their first-ever World Series title. Following his playing career, fans throughout the world, including here in Philadelphia, listened to him describe their favorite team’s most iconic moments with professionalism and class. For Tim’s leadership, friendship and voice, the Phillies are forever grateful.