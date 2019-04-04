More Sports:

April 04, 2019

Phillies star Bryce Harper rings Sixers’ bell before huge Bucks game

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Sixers
Bryce Harper horns Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Bryce Harper, acknowledging a crowd.

We’ll keep this lead-in brief, because this is pure Philadelphia Sports Fuel: Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper rang the bell ahead of the Sixers’ home game against the Bucks Thursday night.

Philly sports fans were pleased:

Harper has had a picture-perfect first week as a member of the Phillies.

He wore a super cool, locally-made t-shirt for Opening Day. He smacked three home runs in five games, including one against his old team in Washington. He’s slashing .500/.652/.1.188 in five games, and the Phillies are 4-1.

MORE: Allen Iverson somehow once lost a pickup basketball game to piano rocker Bruce Hornsby

If Harper announced he was running for City Council this weekend, he could run away with any district race he chose. Philly (clearly) loves this dude.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

