Phillies star Bryce Harper rings Sixers’ bell before huge Bucks game

We’ll keep this lead-in brief, because this is pure Philadelphia Sports Fuel: Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper rang the bell ahead of the Sixers’ home game against the Bucks Thursday night.

Philly sports fans were pleased:

Harper has had a picture-perfect first week as a member of the Phillies.

He wore a super cool, locally-made t-shirt for Opening Day. He smacked three home runs in five games, including one against his old team in Washington. He’s slashing .500/.652/.1.188 in five games, and the Phillies are 4-1.

If Harper announced he was running for City Council this weekend, he could run away with any district race he chose. Philly (clearly) loves this dude.

