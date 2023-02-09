Alleged gunman charged with attempted murder in shooting of Philly cop

Charges were filed Thursday against the 45-year-old man who authorities said shot a Philadelphia police officer two times during a traffic stop in West Philly and against a second man, who had been driving the car and fled the scene after the shooting happened.

The alleged gunman, Eric Haynes, 45, of Darby, Delaware County, is charged with attempted murder and related offenses, in connection with the shooting of Officer Giovanni Maysonet. Haynes had been a passenger in a silver Lexus stopped by Maysonet and his patrol partner on the 200 block of North 60th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

With the car stopped and with Maysonet standing on the passenger side, Haynes got out of the vehicle. He and Maysonet got into a physical struggle, and Haynes twice fired a gun in the pocket of his sweatshirt. Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said on Thursday that Maysonet never saw the weapon before he was shot. One bullet hit the officer in his bulletproof vest in his chest. The other missed the vest and struck him in the abdomen.

Maysonet is expected to recover.

As the car fled, Maysonet's partner, Officer Mychal Couch, fired seven shots, but did not hit Haynes, the driver Ernest Reed or a third person in the vehicle. Both officers were wearing body cameras.

Couch then drove Maysonet to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he had surgery on his abdomen. He was stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Police found the Lexus, Reed and the third passenger later on Wednesday. Haynes was arrested Wednesday night in the alley behind the 6800 block of Guyer Avenue in Southwest Philly.

Reed, 42, who also uses the name Raymond Williams, is charged with evidence tampering, obstruction of justice, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.

No charges are filed against the third person in the Lexus, who was not identified by the district attorney's office.

Haynes and Reed have prior criminal records. Pescatore said. Haynes' includes, most recently, time in jail for a 2019 case in which he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and drug charges. During Thursday's press conference to announce the charges, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Haynes is prohibited from legally owning a firearm because of his record.

"The abundant availability of firearms to anyone who wants one, including those who cannot pass a background check, poses an avoidable and preventable danger to law enforcement officers and the communities they serve every day," Krasner said. "Let's join together to wish this officer a swift and complete recovery from his injuries."

Krasner's office will seek $10 million bail for Haynes and $1 million for Reed.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted on Thursday that, "It is NOT our job to become martyrs. Attacks against our brave officers — and the people we serve — will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice."