Five injured as Philly fire truck crashes through building on Girard Avenue

May 27, 2021
Four Philadelphia firefighters and one civilian were injured Thursday afternoon when a collision on Girard Avenue sent a fire truck through the wall of a property on the corner of Seventh Street, police said.
Just after 4 p.m., a fire truck from Engine 29, at Fourth Street and Girard Avenue, was called to a house fire near Front and Dauphin streets.
Four PFD members on Engine 29 were involved in a crash this afternoon while responding to a call near Front & Dauphin. All four firefighters and a civilian who was in a vehicle received EMS care and were transported to hospitals.— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) May 27, 2021
The fire truck's lights and sirens were active when it crashed into another vehicle, police said.
Four firefighters inside the truck were injured and a woman in the other vehicle also was hurt. Their conditions were not immediately known, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. All of the crash victims were taken to the hospital.
Officials from the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.
Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash until further notice.
*TRAFFIC ADVISORY* Avoid the area of 7th and Girard until further notice. Vehicle crash involving @PhillyFireDept apparatus while responding to assignment. First responders are on location. *Street Closures on Girard from 6th-8th in both directions, and 7th from Girard to Poplar*— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 27, 2021