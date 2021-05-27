More News:

May 27, 2021

Five injured as Philly fire truck crashes through building on Girard Avenue

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Philly Fire Truck Crash Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia Fire Department truck crashed into a building at the corner of Seventh Street and Girard Avenue following a collision with another vehicle on Thrusday, May 27, 2021.

Four Philadelphia firefighters and one civilian were injured Thursday afternoon when a collision on Girard Avenue sent a fire truck through the wall of a property on the corner of Seventh Street, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., a fire truck from Engine 29, at Fourth Street and Girard Avenue, was called to a house fire near Front and Dauphin streets.

The fire truck's lights and sirens were active when it crashed into another vehicle, police said.

Four firefighters inside the truck were injured and a woman in the other vehicle also was hurt. Their conditions were not immediately known, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. All of the crash victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials from the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash until further notice.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Philadelphia Philadelphia Fire Department Firefighters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Food & Drink

Cocktails in different colors of the rainbow available during Pride Month
rainbow cocktails Pride Month

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved