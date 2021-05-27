Five injured as Philly fire truck crashes through building on Girard Avenue

Four Philadelphia firefighters and one civilian were injured Thursday afternoon when a collision on Girard Avenue sent a fire truck through the wall of a property on the corner of Seventh Street, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., a fire truck from Engine 29, at Fourth Street and Girard Avenue, was called to a house fire near Front and Dauphin streets.

The fire truck's lights and sirens were active when it crashed into another vehicle, police said.

Four firefighters inside the truck were injured and a woman in the other vehicle also was hurt. Their conditions were not immediately known, but the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. All of the crash victims were taken to the hospital.

Officials from the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of the crash until further notice.