Philly firefighter dies suddenly Wednesday on duty

The Philadelphia Fire Department on Wednesday announced the sudden death of a firefighter from Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport.

Michael Bernstein, 46, a 22-year veteran of the department who had worked at companies all over the city, suffered a medical emergency on duty earlier Wednesday and later died at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Delaware County, the department announced in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and other family members.

The announcement posting on Facebook had drawn dozens of condolences and prayer offerings by late morning.