March 20, 2019

Philly firefighter dies suddenly Wednesday on duty

The department veteran had worked at fire companies all over the city

By PhillyVoice staff
The Philadelphia Fire Department on Wednesday announced the sudden death of a firefighter from Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport.

Michael Bernstein, 46, a 22-year veteran of the department who had worked at companies all over the city, suffered a medical emergency on duty earlier Wednesday and later died at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Delaware County, the department announced in a statement.

He is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and other family members.

The announcement posting on Facebook had drawn dozens of condolences and prayer offerings by late morning.

