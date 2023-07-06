More News:

July 06, 2023

Philly man arrested for death of 2-year-old boy in Berks County

Charles Acosta, 25, was watching his girlfriend's children in May when the child suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities say

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly man arrested kids death Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Charles Acosta, 25, was arrested for allegedly killing a 2-year-old Berks County boy in May. Acosta was watching his girlfriend's children when the child suffered severe internal injuries and head trauma.

A Philadelphia man was arrested Thursday morning for the May death of a 2-year-old boy in Berks County.

The U.S. Marshals took Charles Acosta, 25, into custody at 6:00 a.m. on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue. He is being charged with murder and faces additional charges of endangering a child.

RELATED: City of Philadelphia files lawsuit against two ghost gun manufacturers

The child's mother, who Acosta was dating at the time, asked the man to look after the boy and his siblings on May 4 at her home on the 600 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading, according to multiple media reports.

Acosta called his girlfriend to come home because he was concerned about her son's medical status, FOX29 reported. The child was "swollen and lethargic," throwing up blood.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where doctors said he was suffering from abdominal bruises, brain trauma and his private areas were enlarged, prosecutors said. He was then flown to Hershey Medical Center for emergency surgery but did not improve and died the next day. 

Acosta was unable to provide any reasonable explanation as to how the child suffered the injuries, which led to the criminal charges, prosecutors said. 

