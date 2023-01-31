More News:

January 31, 2023

After years of troubleshooting Philly poll workers will use electronic poll books during this year's primary election

'I just think that the electronic poll books are going to revolutionize the way Philadelphians vote in person,' City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
E-poll books Philadelphia voters Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia poll workers will begin using electronic poll books during this year's primary election. The technology, designed to speed up the process and eliminate manually checking voters' information, had been delayed because of software bugs.

This year Philadelphia voters will be deciding who will represent their party as the city's next mayoral candidate. When they vote in May's primary election, they will see updated technology when checking in at their polling place.

After almost four years of troubleshooting, City Commissioners say poll workers will begin using electronic poll books. 

Many states have implemented electronic poll books to provide checks and balances for human error and speed up the check-in process for voters. There are over 20 states that use the software in some capacity, and six that use them statewide, PEW research stated

"I just think that the electronic poll books are going to revolutionize the way Philadelphians vote in person," City Commissioner Lisa Deeley told KYW Newsradio. "It'll streamline the process, it will be more efficient, and be a much better day for the board workers."

The new system will eliminate the thick stacks of paper with people's voting information that poll workers have to sift through and make it easy to check their polling place and whether or not they have applied for a mail-in-ballot that needs to be returned.

In 2019, election officials in Philly selected St. Louis company KNOWiNK as the system it would use to provide electronic check-in and verifications. However, too many troubleshooting bugs delayed the process, the Inquirer reported. City officials said they had no confidence in the software at the time and delayed using it for the impending 2019 election and abandoned the plan to use the system. 

In September, ahead of the midterm elections, the city again anticipated implementing the new check-in software; however, there was still worry that some of the bugs experienced during testing would cause issues, and the plan was nixed again.

Poll workers are currently training to learn the electronic system and are being incentivized with $50. 


brian@phillyvoice.com

