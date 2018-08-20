More Culture:

August 20, 2018

Philly Pretzel Factory is giving out free anniversary pretzels

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Pretzel Factory Single Pretzel Handout Art/Philly Pretzel Factory

A single pretzel from the Philly Pretzel Factory, which will hand out free pretzels for National Pretzel Day on April 26. Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by Daniel DiZio and Len Lehman.

It may seem hard to believe, but today marks Philly Pretzel Factory's 20th year in business.

And to celebrate, they're giving out free soft pretzels all day.

The ever-expanding chain, founded in Northeast Philadelphia by Dan Dizio, has branched out to more than 170 locations since 1998, most of them franchises.

RELATED: South Philly Barbacoa chef talks immigration on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last year, Dizio relocated the company's headquarters to Bensalem. The expansion isn't slowing down, either. Philly Pretzel factory plans to open 25 locations in Manhattan over the next five years.

In addition to pretzels, twists and miniature batches, Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers party trays and specialty items, including cheesesteak, hot dog and sausage pretzels.

Those who stop in on Monday are encouraged to enter a contest that could win them a free pretzel every day for the next year.

