Philly Pretzel Factory is giving out free anniversary pretzels

August 20, 2018
It may seem hard to believe, but today marks Philly Pretzel Factory's 20th year in business.
And to celebrate, they're giving out free soft pretzels all day.
It’s twisting time! Be sure to come in tomorrow for a free pretzel and celebrate our 20 delicious years! #TwistOn #Giveaway #ItsOurBirthday #PPF20Years pic.twitter.com/kKtJQb4k42— PhillyPretzelFactory (@PPFpretzels) August 19, 2018
The ever-expanding chain, founded in Northeast Philadelphia by Dan Dizio, has branched out to more than 170 locations since 1998, most of them franchises.
Last year, Dizio relocated the company's headquarters to Bensalem. The expansion isn't slowing down, either. Philly Pretzel factory plans to open 25 locations in Manhattan over the next five years.
In addition to pretzels, twists and miniature batches, Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers party trays and specialty items, including cheesesteak, hot dog and sausage pretzels.
Those who stop in on Monday are encouraged to enter a contest that could win them a free pretzel every day for the next year.
