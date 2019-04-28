More News:

April 28, 2019

Philly Uber drivers striking next month

The day Uber goes public, drivers in seven U.S. cities will protest low wages and poor working conditions for 12 hours

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Strikes
Uber Stock Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Uber.

Uber drivers in Philadelphia are striking with six other cities next month over low wages and poor working conditions.

On May 8 at noon, the same day Uber makes its stock market debut, drivers in seven domestic cities — Philly, Los Angeles, D.C.,  San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Minneapolis  — will turn off the ride-sharing app for 12 hours and stop working. 

The protesting drivers have four demands, according to the BBC.

  1. Higher wages
  2. Clearer policies on wages, tips, how fares are shared and disciplinary action
  3. Employee benefits like health care, disability payments and holiday pay
  4. Recognition and representation for drivers in Uber's management structure

Based on publicly available information, officials predict Uber drivers make $8.55 per hour in the U.S., on average. Despite being higher than the federally-mandated minimum wage, many of the minimum wages in the protesting states are much higher. For example in California the minimum wage is $11 an hour.

“Uber’s much-anticipated IPO will put millions into the pockets of executives, but the drivers who are the core of the service of the company will get nothing,” Shona Clarkson, an organizer with one of the participating drivers' organizations, Gig Workers Rising, told The Guardian. “Uber is paying drivers poverty wages and continues to slash wages while executives make millions.”

As of Sunday, Uber has yet to comment on the strike or the drivers' demands.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Strikes Philadelphia Uber Ride Sharing

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles select Penn State DE Shareef Miller with the 138th pick in 2019 NFL Draft
shareef-miller-psu_042719_usat

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers vs. Raptors series preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round two of NBA playoffs
Ben-Simmons-Raptors-Sixers-042719_USAT

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved