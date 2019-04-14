PHOTOS: An Evening With The Clintons at The Met Philadelphia

Bill and Hillary Clinton continued their run of speaking engagements last night, this time joined by the actor Nnamdi Asomugha who hosted the event.

The former Democratic presidential candidate and former president took their seats at the MET in downtown Philadelphia for the next stage of their whistle-stop national tour billed as: 'An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.'

The pair shared stories of their time in political office as well as tackling some hot-button topics.

David Muse/for PhillyVoice State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (right) poses for a photo as he and other attendees await the arrival of the Clintons at The Met Philadelphia.

