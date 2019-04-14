More Culture:

April 14, 2019

PHOTOS: An Evening With The Clintons at The Met Philadelphia

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton sat down with former Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha to talk politics in North Philly

By David Muse
PhillyVoice Contributor
Politics Speeches
Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton share their insights from decades of political involvement

Bill and Hillary Clinton continued their run of speaking engagements last night, this time joined by the actor Nnamdi Asomugha who hosted the event.

The former Democratic presidential candidate and former president took their seats at the MET in downtown Philadelphia for the next stage of their whistle-stop national tour billed as: 'An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.'

The pair shared stories of their time in political office as well as tackling some hot-button topics.

Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (right) poses for a photo as he and other attendees await the arrival of the Clintons at The Met Philadelphia.


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

Onlookers await arrival of Clintons at The Met Philadelphia


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton share their insights from decades of political involvement


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

Onlookers await arrival of Clintons at The Met Philadelphia


Muse- Evening with Clintons at MET Philadelphia David Muse/for PhillyVoice

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton share their insights from decades of political involvement


David Muse
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Politics Speeches Philadelphia Nnamdi Asomugha Hillary Clinton Bill Clinton The Met

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers won't beat Brooklyn in a series if Ben Simmons doesn't show up
041319-BenSimmons-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver
040819MarquiseBrown

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved