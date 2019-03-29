More Culture:

March 29, 2019

PHOTOS: The ninth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala

By Thom Carroll, Melissa Cipolla
Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The ninth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala was held at Vie on North Broad Street, March 29, 2019.

The 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala was held Friday, March 29 at Vie on North Broad Street. 

The annual fundraiser raised $2.2 million. This year’s proceeds will support Cooper University Health Care’s commitment to providing exceptional medical care and services for patients and to improve the quality of life in the community.

More than 900 people attended the event, which is one of the largest charitable fundraisers in the region. It has raised a total of $14.3 million since 2011.

Here are some photos from the event.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Dr. Francis Spitz, Dr. Lawrence Miller, Dr. Michael Chansky, Dr. Annette Reboli, Kevin M. O'Dowd, JD, George E. Norcross III, Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Dr. Michael Goodman, Dr. Alann Solina and Dr. Eric Kupersmith.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Drs. Michael Chansky and Michele Berlinerblau at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Philip A. Norcross, Esq., Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Kevin M. O'Dowd, JD, George E. Norcross III and Susan Bass Levin.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dr. Alann Solina and wife Tracy at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dr. Peter Nigro, Dr. Annette Reboli and Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Carole Norcross, Philip Norcross, Esq. Nicole Norcross, J.T. Triantos, Jess Ball and Chris Norcross.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dr. Francis Spitz and wife Mary Beth at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Adrienne Kirby, PhD, and Charles Reinhart at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Erin and Bill Gill at the ninth annual Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Chris and Debra Noll at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ronald and Brenda Bacon at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Karin Elkins and Steve Weinstein at the ninth Annual Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ron Jaworski and wife Liz at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dana Redd and Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Chairman of the Cooper Board of Trustees, George E. Norcross III, and daughter, Lexie Norcross, at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala, Friday, March 29.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Donna Forman, (center-right), and family at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala at Vie on North Broad Street.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Assembly Woman Pam Lampitt and Charles Lampitt at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Kris Kolluri and wife Lupa at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Willie Hunter, Novella Hinson and Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE at the 2019 Cooper Gala.


Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Freeholder Jonathan Young and wife Melissa at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

From left to right, Chris Norcross, Jess Ball, Gal Rappaport and Alex Norcross at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Holly Ballarotto, Carlyle Herbert, and Brendan Ryan at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.

Carroll - 2019 Cooper Red Hot GalaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Marge Della Vecchio and John Sartor at the 2019 Cooper Red Hot Gala.



Thom Carroll, Melissa Cipolla

