July 19, 2019

Photos from the Oval+ pop-up park on the Parkway

Returning for a month this summer, the park stretches from Eakins Oval to the Barnes Foundation

By Thom Carroll
A retrofitted double-decker bus on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway called the "BOOM BOX" will function as a music venue and snack stand at the Oval+.

Back for a return engagement this summer - from July 19 through August 18 - The Oval+ will feature tons of family-friendly activities along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and at Eakins Oval. 

Each block along the Parkway will follow a theme and offers numerous interactive activities for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, beer from Mainstay Brewing Company, a pop-up bookstore and Rita’s Water Ice being served from the double decker bus, which is the centerpiece the installation, serving as an outdoor music venue. 

For more detailed information on the space, check out this link

The 2100 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is designated as the “HEAR” bock. This is the view from atop the double decker BOOM BOX bus.

One block of the Oval+ is dedicated to “PLAY,” and features a pop-up basketball court, ping-pong tables, badminton, a tether ball and a series of bleachers.

Colorful and interactive art installations along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the by the artist NDA.

The Mad Beatz drumline performed at the press event on Thursday, July 18, one day before the Oval+ opened to the public.

On the block designated “PLAY,” youth campers use instruments in the installation called “Let's make sweet music together.” Dozens of musical instruments - and group lessons, will be available for people of all ages to experience making music.


And for the adults on hand, beer will be served by Mainstay Brewing Company.


Thom Carroll
