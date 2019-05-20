More Culture:

May 20, 2019

PHOTOS: Festive picnicking at the Radnor Hunt Races

The event returned for the 89th year

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Radnor Hunt HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Judges Dr. Scott Smith and Loren Kagan present the Ex-Pirate's Society team with an award for best overall picnic tailgate for their Caddy Shack-themed picnic, at the 89th Anniversary of the Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

The 89th Anniversary of the Radnor Hunt Races took place Saturday on May 18, in Malvern, PA. A crowd of over 25,000 racing fans gathered for the annual event of six jump races, which awarded $170,000 in purse money. 

Festive tailgating, beautiful hospitality tents with elegant luncheons and picnics took over the countryside at the traditional event which benefits the land and water preservation programs of the Brandywine Conservancy. 

The day began with the 2019 Picnic Tailgate Competition. This year's theme was "Old McDonald Had A ... (Phil in the blank)", in honor of Phil McDonald, the Radnor Hunt Races committee member who oversaw the picnic area, who passed away last year. 

The races began after the First City Troop's presentation of the Colors, as the Orpheus Club of Philadelphia sang the National Anthem.

Here are some photos of the festivities.

Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Radnor Hunt Races included six jump races with $170,000 in purse money awarded, an antique carriage parade, and the much-loved parade of foxhounds at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.


Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Avshiya Luthra pours a drink for Myreek Hammond at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.


Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Peter and Ingrid Bietschgel, Mark Still, Bill Hand, Jonathan and Bobbie Turner and Patti Claffy at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.


Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Tom Moore, Joe Vaccone and Erin Vaccone at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.


Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Walter Richardson, Andrea Perakis and Nicholas Perakis set up their tailgate party in the trunk of the Perakis' 1947 Chrysler New Yorker at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.


Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Mark and Kelsey Chmielewski, Janet Finn, Missy Schwartz and Kathy Schwartz who's picnic area won second place as best theme picnic patron at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.


Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sabira Allen, Marcus Allen and Kim Crawford enjoyed the day in the Bellevue Hotel tent at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

Dillon - Radnor HuntHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Chair of picnic group, Judy Giles, hands black balloons to the group whose themed-picnic was deemed as the worst-effort to meet the theme of “Old McDonald Had A ... (Phil in the blank).” The theme was in honor of Phil McDonald, a Radnor Hunt Races committee member who passed away last year.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

