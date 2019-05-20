PHOTOS: Festive picnicking at the Radnor Hunt Races

The 89th Anniversary of the Radnor Hunt Races took place Saturday on May 18, in Malvern, PA. A crowd of over 25,000 racing fans gathered for the annual event of six jump races, which awarded $170,000 in purse money.

Festive tailgating, beautiful hospitality tents with elegant luncheons and picnics took over the countryside at the traditional event which benefits the land and water preservation programs of the Brandywine Conservancy.

The day began with the 2019 Picnic Tailgate Competition. This year's theme was "Old McDonald Had A ... (Phil in the blank)", in honor of Phil McDonald, the Radnor Hunt Races committee member who oversaw the picnic area, who passed away last year.

The races began after the First City Troop's presentation of the Colors, as the Orpheus Club of Philadelphia sang the National Anthem.



Here are some photos of the festivities.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The Radnor Hunt Races included six jump races with $170,000 in purse money awarded, an antique carriage parade, and the much-loved parade of foxhounds at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Avshiya Luthra pours a drink for Myreek Hammond at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Peter and Ingrid Bietschgel, Mark Still, Bill Hand, Jonathan and Bobbie Turner and Patti Claffy at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Tom Moore, Joe Vaccone and Erin Vaccone at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Walter Richardson, Andrea Perakis and Nicholas Perakis set up their tailgate party in the trunk of the Perakis' 1947 Chrysler New Yorker at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Mark and Kelsey Chmielewski, Janet Finn, Missy Schwartz and Kathy Schwartz who's picnic area won second place as best theme picnic patron at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Sabira Allen, Marcus Allen and Kim Crawford enjoyed the day in the Bellevue Hotel tent at the 89th Anniversary Radnor Hunt Races, May 18, 2019, in Malvern, PA.