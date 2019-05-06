More Culture:

May 06, 2019

PHOTOS: South Street Spring Festival

Those who attended enjoyed a day of food, beer and Gritty

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Festivals South Street
Dillon - South Street Spring Festival HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Brauhaus Schmitz held their 7th Annual Maifest celebration with German beer, food, dancers, music and a May Pole at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival on May 4, 2019.

An estimated 10,000 people attended this past Saturday's 6th annual South Street Spring Festival. 

The festival featured 135 vendors, including food, cocktails and crafts along 10 blocks between Front and Eighth Streets on South Street, and along Second Street to Headhouse Square. There was a family fun zone with circus acts, crafts and face painting. 

The highlight of the day was a meet and greet with the Flyers popular mascot Gritty at the Dietz and Watson Pop-up Shop at 501 South Street. A line of people stretching a block long waited patiently in line for their turn for a photo with the furry friend, and a jar of the new Gritty sauce. 

Brauhaus Schmitz presented their 7th Annual Maifest celebration with German beer, food, dancers, music, a May Pole and rows and rows of picnic tables.

Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kat Cnudde, Allie Besnwick and Noelle Harkins hang with Gritty, and his Man in Black, at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Trevor Jones, Nathan Bubb and Drew Marcozzi enjoy coconut drinks at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.

Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Jugglers Eric Geoffrey and Allison Watman from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts entertain a crowd at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


RELATED: Museum of the American Revolution to host Mother's Day tea | Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion 

Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Emily and Phil of Philly AIDS Thrift at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.

Dillon - Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kay and Kip at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival. May 4, 2019.


Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School perform at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods' Charisse McGill at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sgt. Campbell of the Philadelphia Police Department at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Frank Monzon, Rich Screnci and Kyell El of Heirloom Market, which is opening at Second and South by the end of the year, handed out coupons at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


Dillon - South Street Spring FestivalHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Maci and Raven toast their “Tuck Ins” inside out S'Mores at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.


013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Festivals South Street Philadelphia Gritty Street Fairs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Crime

Former Pa. youth ice hockey coach pleads guilty in two states on sex abuse charges
Police lights arrests crime

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved