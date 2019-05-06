PHOTOS: South Street Spring Festival

An estimated 10,000 people attended this past Saturday's 6th annual South Street Spring Festival.

The festival featured 135 vendors, including food, cocktails and crafts along 10 blocks between Front and Eighth Streets on South Street, and along Second Street to Headhouse Square. There was a family fun zone with circus acts, crafts and face painting.

The highlight of the day was a meet and greet with the Flyers popular mascot Gritty at the Dietz and Watson Pop-up Shop at 501 South Street. A line of people stretching a block long waited patiently in line for their turn for a photo with the furry friend, and a jar of the new Gritty sauce.

Brauhaus Schmitz presented their 7th Annual Maifest celebration with German beer, food, dancers, music, a May Pole and rows and rows of picnic tables.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Kat Cnudde, Allie Besnwick and Noelle Harkins hang with Gritty, and his Man in Black, at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Trevor Jones, Nathan Bubb and Drew Marcozzi enjoy coconut drinks at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Jugglers Eric Geoffrey and Allison Watman from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts entertain a crowd at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Emily and Phil of Philly AIDS Thrift at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Kay and Kip at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival. May 4, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School perform at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods' Charisse McGill at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Sgt. Campbell of the Philadelphia Police Department at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Frank Monzon, Rich Screnci and Kyell El of Heirloom Market, which is opening at Second and South by the end of the year, handed out coupons at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival, May 4, 2019.

