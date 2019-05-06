Museum of the American Revolution to host Mother's Day tea

This Mother's Day, treat mom to afternoon tea at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

To eat, there will be buttermilk scones, fresh fruit tarts, an assortment of French macaroons and a selection of miniature tea sandwiches provided by Brulee Catering. Adults will receive a mimosa and moms will also receive a carnation to take home.



Adding to the fun, a costumed historical interpreter portraying Martha Washington will be in attendance.



There will be two seatings: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $25 for those age 6-17 and $10 for children age 5 and under. Access to the museum's exhibits is included with the price.

Visitors on Mother's Day are encouraged to explore the galleries for stories of Revolutionary women, like Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman, an enslaved woman who sued for her freedom and won, and Deborah Sampson, who dressed as a man to fight in the Continental Army.

In a special workshop on Sunday, visitors can make a monogrammed kerchief to take home between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

1-2 p.m. seating or 2:30-3:30 p.m. seating | $10-$50 per person

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



