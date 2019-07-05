Photos from the Wawa Welcome America Concert & Fireworks

It was a star-studded evening on the stage at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Performances by Grammy Award-winning Meghan Trainer and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, who performed with The Philly POPS BIG Band, lit the stage.

The concert was followed by fireworks choreographed to a custom patriotic soundtrack arranged and performed live by the U.S. Army Field Band.

Below are images from the event.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Chill Moody performs at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Louis Scaglione of Philly Pops, Jeff Guaracino, President & CEO Visit Philadelphia, Frank Giordano, President & CEO Philly Pops, Mark Segal, president of the National Gay Newspaper Guild, and Rev. Bonnie Camarda of The Salvation Army at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.





HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice GMP Artistic Director Gunnar Montana and Michael DelBene, President & CEO at Welcome America Inc. at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Sheila Hess, City Representative for the City of Philadelphia, Miguel Martinez-Valle of NBC10 Philadelphia and Alondra Anaya of Telemundo 62 at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Arveita and Lester Russell at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, Yancy Harrell, Council Woman Helen Gym and Bret Flaherty at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice The McCormick Family - Patty, Jessica, Austin and Jim at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Meghan Trainor brought out her father Gary Trainor, 70, to dance during “Dance Like Yo Daddy” at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Marsh Mak, Michael Newmuis of Visit Philly, and Kevin Lessard of the City of Philadelphia at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.