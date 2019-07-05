More Culture:

July 05, 2019

Photos from the Wawa Welcome America Concert & Fireworks

Spectators packed the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fourth of July Celebrations
Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jennifer Hudson performs with The Philly Pops under the direction of Todd Ellison at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.

It was a star-studded evening on the stage at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Performances by Grammy Award-winning Meghan Trainer and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, who performed with The Philly POPS BIG Band, lit the stage. 

The concert was followed by fireworks choreographed to a custom patriotic soundtrack arranged and performed live by the U.S. Army Field Band.

Below are images from the event.

Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Chill Moody performs at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Louis Scaglione of Philly Pops, Jeff Guaracino, President & CEO Visit Philadelphia, Frank Giordano, President & CEO Philly Pops, Mark Segal, president of the National Gay Newspaper Guild, and Rev. Bonnie Camarda of The Salvation Army at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.



Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

GMP Artistic Director Gunnar Montana and Michael DelBene, President & CEO at Welcome America Inc. at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sheila Hess, City Representative for the City of Philadelphia, Miguel Martinez-Valle of NBC10 Philadelphia and Alondra Anaya of Telemundo 62 at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Arveita and Lester Russell at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, Yancy Harrell, Council Woman Helen Gym and Bret Flaherty at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The McCormick Family - Patty, Jessica, Austin and Jim at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Meghan Trainor brought out her father Gary Trainor, 70, to dance during “Dance Like Yo Daddy” at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Marsh Mak, Michael Newmuis of Visit Philly, and Kevin Lessard of the City of Philadelphia at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.


Dillon - Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & FireworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Fireworks over the Philadelphia Art Museum at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, July 4, 2019.


013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Fourth of July Celebrations Philadelphia Fireworks Concerts Wawa

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Parties

Watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at Love City Brewing party
Women's World Cup

Investigations

Fisherman finds part of leg with sneaker still on in Delaware River
Carroll - The Delaware River`

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Movies

15 films to watch when you need a break from the beach
15 best Netflix films for summer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved