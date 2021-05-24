Pink honored with Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink's critically-acclaimed music career was honored Sunday night when she was given the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The singer and songwriter was presented with the award by New Jersey's own Jon Bon Jovi.

"I love what I do, but I love the people I get to do it with, and we're pretty good at what we do," Pink said. "But it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us or play with us. So to all you guys out there, and around the world, thank you for coming out. Thank you for letting ourselves heal together. I cannot wait until we do it again, until we can just sweat all over each other. This is an absolute honor. Dream big because what if it comes true?"

Pink also took to the stage at the awards ceremony to perform two songs from her new live album "All I Know So Far." She performed "Cover Me in Sunshine" with her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and the album's title track "All I Know So Far."

The seven-time Billboard Music Award winner closed out her performance with a medley of some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," and "Just Like A Pill."

Established in 2011, the Icon Award honors artists and their contributions to the music industry. Previous winners have included Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson. Pink is the 10th musician ever to receive the honor.

The three-time Grammy Award winner's latest honor came just two days after her new documentary premiered Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

"Pink: All I Know So Far" follows the Doylestown, Bucks County native behind the scenes on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and how she balances life on the road as a performer, mom and wife. Her tour consisted of 156 shows in 18 countries during 2018 and 2019.

The documentary and subsequent live album is the first of Pink's career. The film was directed by Michael Gracey, who also helmed "The Greatest Showman."

The Weeknd won 10 awards, including Top Artist, at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The Top Artist honor was presented by Philly native Leslie Odom Jr.

Taylor Swift won Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, giving her 25 Billboard Music Awards for her career. She has the most Billboard Music Awards of any female artist and is second only to Drake for the most all-time. The rapper was named the Artist of the Decade during Sunday night's awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was hosted by musician Nick Jonas. A complete list of Sunday night's winners can be found on Billboard's website.