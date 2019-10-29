Small plane crashes, ignites multiple New Jersey homes

A small aircraft crashed into two Middlesex County, New Jersey, homes Tuesday morning burst into flames, leaving both residences destroyed.

The Cessna 414 twin-engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. near Berkeley Avenue in Colonia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Colonia Fire Department said the two homes quickly became "engulfed" in flames following the collision, the New York Post reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane, or if anyone was inside either home at the time of the crash. Around 11:30 a.m., the FAA announced it was en route to the crash.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

