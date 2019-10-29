Small plane crashes, ignites multiple New Jersey homes

October 29, 2019
A small aircraft crashed into two Middlesex County, New Jersey, homes Tuesday morning burst into flames, leaving both residences destroyed.
The Cessna 414 twin-engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. near Berkeley Avenue in Colonia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Colonia Fire Department said the two homes quickly became "engulfed" in flames following the collision, the New York Post reported.
Colonia section of woodbridge twp 2nd alarm...80 Berkley Ave...plane crash into home...2 structures involved in fire pic.twitter.com/NyxDz7ZDVf— NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) October 29, 2019
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane, or if anyone was inside either home at the time of the crash. Around 11:30 a.m., the FAA announced it was en route to the crash.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
#FAA Statement on the Cessna 414 incident on Berkley Avenue in #Colonia, #NewJersey. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/pUpyZuGWDP— The FAA (@FAANews) October 29, 2019
