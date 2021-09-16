Podcast: The Eagles' 'Round 1' stomping of the Falcons; looking ahead to 'Round 2' against the 49ers

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' Week 1 stomping of the Atlanta Falcons, their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and we took a quick look at the rest of the NFC East teams' Week 2 matchups.

Listen below (BGN Radio #214). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader