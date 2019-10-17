More Sports:

October 17, 2019

Podcast: Jalen Ramsey discussion, the Eagles' biggest issues, and oh, it's Dallas week

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101719CarsonWentzDakPrescott Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Carson and Dak

There was a lot to cover in our latest installment of BGN Radio, from the ugly Vikings loss, to the news that Jalen Ramsey will be traded somewhere other than Philadelphia, to other roster moves, including the release of starting linebacker Zach Brown. Oh, and hey, it's also Dallas week. Here's what Brandon Gowton and I discussed:

• Should the Eagles have paid the price the Rams paid for Jalen Ramsey?

• The LB configuration moving forward with Zach Brown gone.

• We each give our power rankings of the Eagles' top 5 issues.

• Last year's close games against the Cowboys, including a look back at the "no clear recovery” nonsense and other bad calls.

• Injury situation: The Cowboys’ injury luck is running out.

• Matchups: Eagles O vs. Cowboys D, and vice versa.

• Preview upcoming Eagles and Cowboys schedules.

• We make our picks.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

