More Sports:

October 16, 2019

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
1050922_Eagles_Lions_fans_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

You were supposed to win on Sunday, Eagles.

After an impressive road win on a short week against the Green Bay Packers, followed by a 25-point thrashing of the New York Jets, suddenly the walls are caving in around the Philadelphia Eagles after a bad loss in Minnesota to the Vikings on Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Should Howie Roseman have beaten the Rams' offer of two first-round picks (and more) for Jalen Ramsey? Who are the other targets at corner now that Ramsey is off the board? Is corner even the team's biggest need at the upcoming trade deadline? Oh, and hey, it's Dallas week! What are some of the key matchups on Sunday, and will the Eagles finally (Jets aside) get to face a team as banged-up as them?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Howie Roseman drawing criticism; Eagles pursuing Jalen Ramsey (update)
Howie-Roseman_101519_usat

TV

New Jersey man sets all-time record on 'Price is Right' with $262,743 in winnings
1015_ price is right record nj

Children's Health

Pennsylvania youth rank among the most obese in the country
Pennsylvania Childhood Obesity Rate

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7
101519CarsonWentz

Social Media

Will Smith reposts sneaker photo and singlehandedly revives debate about perceived color of shoes
Will Smith viral Vans sneaker

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved