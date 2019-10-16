RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After an impressive road win on a short week against the Green Bay Packers, followed by a 25-point thrashing of the New York Jets, suddenly the walls are caving in around the Philadelphia Eagles after a bad loss in Minnesota to the Vikings on Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Should Howie Roseman have beaten the Rams' offer of two first-round picks (and more) for Jalen Ramsey? Who are the other targets at corner now that Ramsey is off the board? Is corner even the team's biggest need at the upcoming trade deadline? Oh, and hey, it's Dallas week! What are some of the key matchups on Sunday, and will the Eagles finally (Jets aside) get to face a team as banged-up as them?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:







