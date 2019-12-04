Podcast: Ben Simmons' case for All-Defense, Matisse Thybulle reemerges, and lots of trash talk on The New Slant

The Sixers are on a winning streak, Matisse Thybulle is back in the rotation, and Ben Simmons is cleaning up on defense. There's no better time to listen to a podcast about the Sixers than right now, so we're back with another episode of The New Slant.

On this episode of The New Slant podcast, we're rolling through topics from trash talk to Tim Duncan to load management. Strap in.

(A brief warning for those of you tuning in at work: there is definitely some profanity in this episode.)

A brief rundown of the show:

Matisse Thybulle is back in the rotation Donovan Mitchell wilts in the face of Philly fans Trash talk stories Ben Simmons' defensive improvement The unorthodox nature of "clutch defense" Do the Sixers need to draw more lines with Joel Embiid? Pacers coach Dan Burke is an herb

