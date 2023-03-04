Podcast: Is Sixers' prime time game vs. Bucks a must-win for Philly?

The Sixers are 1-3 over their last four games with losses to the Celtics, Heat, and Mavericks, and a fanbase that might have been convinced to hop on the bandwagon now seems to be waiting the inevitable end of Philadelphia's season. This begs the question — is their game against the Bucks on Saturday night a must-win game, and if not, just how urgent is it for Philadelphia to get a victory?

That was one of many topics we tackled on this week's episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, as we assessed the week of games (mostly their two losses to Miami and Dallas) and the possibility that Tyrese Maxey could be a full-time starter again. You can listen to the episode below:

While the "must-win game" label is a contention I tend to roll my eyes at (and is better suited for a short season like football has), this is definitely a game that feels like it could have a big mental impact on the psyche of watchers and participants alike. Scoring a second win of the season over the red-hot Bucks — and the first with both teams at full strength — would immediately go atop the list of signature wins for the Sixers this season. And with Milwaukee riding high on a win streak of 16 games, the Sixers should have the motivational edge to prove something.

Anyway, I'm giving away some of the discussion. You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports