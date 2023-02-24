Podcast: What will it take for fans to trust this year's Sixers?

The Sixers pulled off one of their wins of the season on Thursday night, rallying from a rough start for a massive, chaotic comeback win over the Grizzlies. It was one heck of a way to kick off their post All Star schedule, but it still seems like a lot of people are reluctant to buy in on the next potential Philly sports heartbreak.

In this episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we dive into whether the Sixers deserve your trust moving forward, why the Grizzlies game does (or doesn't) inspire more trust in this group, and how Joel Embiid's resilience stands out in a season filled with big-time performances.

You can subscribe to the podcast for more episodes on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports