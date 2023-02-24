More Sports:

February 24, 2023

Podcast: What will it take for fans to trust this year's Sixers?

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-76ers-Joel-Embiid_022423_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Are the Sixers a real threat to make a title run?

The Sixers pulled off one of their wins of the season on Thursday night, rallying from a rough start for a massive, chaotic comeback win over the Grizzlies. It was one heck of a way to kick off their post All Star schedule, but it still seems like a lot of people are reluctant to buy in on the next potential Philly sports heartbreak.

In this episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we dive into whether the Sixers deserve your trust moving forward, why the Grizzlies game does (or doesn't) inspire more trust in this group, and how Joel Embiid's resilience stands out in a season filled with big-time performances.

You can subscribe to the podcast for more episodes on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

