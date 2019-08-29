More News:

August 29, 2019

Police find 50 guns, grenades, 1,000 rounds of ammo in Northeast Philly

By Emily Rolen
Police discovered 50 guns, eight grenades and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in a Northeast Philadelphia home on Wednesday after receiving calls that the homeowner was suicidal.

Family members called police around 4:30 p.m. to report that the homeowner was feeling suicidal and had several loaded weapons inside the house, which is located on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue, according to NBC10.

MORE NEWS: Liberation Way employees plead guilty in Bucks County addiction treatment scheme

Police said they found at least 50 guns throughout the home, including handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault rifles. Officials with the bomb squad determined that eight grenades were inert. 

The man was safely removed from the home and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Police said the man left a suicide note.

