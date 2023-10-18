More News:

October 18, 2023

Reward climbs to $276,000 as police seek additional suspects in killing of Officer Mendez

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson pitched in an extra $10,000 to the reward for information about last week's deadly airport garage shooting

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Police-Officer-Mendez.png SOURCE/PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Authorities have raised the reward for additional information about last week's deadly airport garage shooting to $276,000. Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez was killed in the incident and his partner Raul Ortiz was wounded.

Philadelphia authorities are still on the hunt for additional suspects six days after a shooting in an airport garage that left one police officer dead and another on wounded. The reward for information related to the incident was increased on Tuesday to a total of $276,000.

On Monday, police arrested 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in connection with last week's deadly shooting inside the Terminal D parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport. Police Officer Richard Mendez was killed in the incident, while his partner Raul Ortiz was wounded. Ortiz was released from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital over the weekend after being treated for an injury to his arm. 
Police have not determined whether Martinez Fernandez fired the shots that killed Mendez and injured Ortiz. Another 18-year-old named Jesus Herman Madera Duran died at Children's Hospital after being dropped off there the night of the shooting. Investigators are still searching for at least two additional accomplices. 

As the hunt for those additional suspects continued, City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson contribution an additional $10,000 to total reward, 6 ABC reported

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. last Thursday shortly after Mendez and Ortiz reported to work around 11 p.m. Police said the officers heard glass shatter in the Terminal D parking garage just off Arrivals Road and confronted a group of people attempting to break into a car when gunfire broke out. 

Mendez was struck multiple times in the upper torso and later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Ortiz was wounded in his arm. 

Authorities have since recovered a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Durango that they believe are connected to the shooting. The Durango, which was seen on surveillance video taken the night of the shooting, was later abandoned and set on fire in South Brunswick, New Jersey. 

Police encourage anyone with information related to the shooting to call or text (215) 686-8477.

