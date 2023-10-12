Armored truck driver shot, robbed outside South Philly bank, police say

The driver of an armored Brinks truck was shot in chest Thursday afternoon during a robbery outside a Bank of America branch in South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the driveway of the bank on the 1900 block South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Two people then got out of the sedan and approached the 24-year-old truck driver to rob him, police said. At least one of them was armed. A struggle ensued and shots were fired at the driver, striking him in the chest, investigators said.

During the struggle, the suspects took a gun from the driver and an undisclosed amount of money, police said.



The truck driver was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but was shot in a part of his chest just to the side of the vest, police said. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Authorities believe a third person may have been driving the sedan, which was last seen on Snyder Avenue.



No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing with the FBI and Philadelphia police.