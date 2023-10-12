More News:

October 12, 2023

Armored truck driver shot, robbed outside South Philly bank, police say

Investigators are searching for at least two suspects involved in the Thursday afternoon shooting

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Brinks Truck Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are searching for at least two suspects wanted for robbing and shooting a Brinks armored truck driver at a Bank of America branch in South Philly on Thursday afternoon.

The driver of an armored Brinks truck was shot in chest Thursday afternoon during a robbery outside a Bank of America branch in South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the driveway of the bank on the 1900 block South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Two people then got out of the sedan and approached the 24-year-old truck driver to rob him, police said. At least one of them was armed. A struggle ensued and shots were fired at the driver, striking him in the chest, investigators said.

During the struggle, the suspects took a gun from the driver and an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The truck driver was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but was shot in a part of his chest just to the side of the vest, police said. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Authorities believe a third person may have been driving the sedan, which was last seen on Snyder Avenue.

No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing with the FBI and Philadelphia police.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Robberies South Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Center City has recovered faster from the pandemic than other major cities' downtown areas, report finds
Center City Pandemic Recovery

Sponsored

AIDS Walk Philly 5K
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

Women's Health

Women with sleeping difficulties may be at greater risk of high blood pressure, study finds
Insomnia Women Hypertension

TV

John Fetterman talks mental health, international affairs and the Wawa-vs-Sheetz debate with Stephen Colbert
John Fetterman Stephen Colbert

Phillies

Phillies-Braves: Orlando Arcia mocked Bryce Harper, Atlanta found out
Bryce-Harper-Home-Run-Staredown-NLDS-Game-3-2023.jpg

Weekend

'Eras Tour' film, Philly Bike Ride and Boo at the Zoo: Your weekend guide to things to do
eras tour movie weekend events

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved