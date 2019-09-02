More News:

September 02, 2019

Police searching for 15-year-old missing in ocean

The boy and his sister were swimming on Sunday when they got caught in a rip tide

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Jersey Shore Missing Children
People enjoying the beach on a summer day Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice.com

Police in Spring Lake, New Jersey are continuing a search for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away in a rip tide while swimming with his sister.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison, of Ewing, was swimming with his sister on Sunday near the Newark Avenue jetty around 2:45 p.m. when the pair appeared to get caught in a rip tide, police said.

Bystanders were able to pull out Robinson's sister, however he remains missing.

Bystanders were able to pull out Robinson's sister, however he remains missing.

A search involving the U.S. Coast Guard, 80 lifeguards from neighboring towns, and rescue divers closed the beach on Sunday and continued the search into dusk. 

Police had plans to resume its search on Monday. 

